Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Up 34.1% in August

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 230,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 473,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:NMM opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $577.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.68. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $36.46.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.