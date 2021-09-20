nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in nCino by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in nCino by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in nCino by 1,491.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 119,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,282,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCNO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,032,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,219,675 in the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $77.35 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

