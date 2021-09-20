Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.83 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $705.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 333,737 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

