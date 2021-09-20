Nestree Market Cap Tops $8.13 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Nestree has a total market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,620.73 or 0.99998045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00080762 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00058413 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001282 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002336 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

