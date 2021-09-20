NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NTES stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,674. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in NetEase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in NetEase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,259,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,060,000 after buying an additional 36,765 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in NetEase by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,024,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,790,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

