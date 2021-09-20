NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

