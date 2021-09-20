Neutrino USD (USDN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.99 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $526.43 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00065603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00173979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00111093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.42 or 0.06966725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.66 or 1.00005415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.00 or 0.00780572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 532,836,168 coins and its circulating supply is 532,835,585 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.