New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,489,500 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 1,961,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 783.9 days.

Shares of NHPEF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. New Hope has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on NHPEF shares. Citigroup raised shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. raised shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Hope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

