New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $265,000 Stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $17,401,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 508.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $114.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average is $111.00. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $121.32. The firm has a market cap of $636.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Century Bancorp Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.