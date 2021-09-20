New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $289,000 Stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of FAST Acquisition worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition by 129.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,005,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,058 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,097,251 shares of company stock worth $13,550,137. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FST stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

