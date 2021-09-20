New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 768,311 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 98,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $27.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $139,204.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,656.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,747 shares of company stock worth $859,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

