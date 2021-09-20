New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $272,000 in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 331.5% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $360.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,958.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

