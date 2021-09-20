New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTBP opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTBP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

