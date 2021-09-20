New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,442 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 44,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $36.00 on Monday. NeoGames S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $791.86 million and a PE ratio of 92.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

