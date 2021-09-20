New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 57,100 AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,350.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446,067 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 141.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 294,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $3.23 on Monday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 4.74.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.