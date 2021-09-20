New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,443 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter worth $884,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter worth $415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

MPX stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $431.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.20. Marine Products Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

