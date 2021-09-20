Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,417,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 72,609 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

