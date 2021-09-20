Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.69

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$68.69 and last traded at C$68.76, with a volume of 187802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$70.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.77 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

About Newmont (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

