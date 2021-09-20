Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $887.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 69,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 109,330 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

