Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEXA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $887.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.58.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
