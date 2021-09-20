Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEXA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $887.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

