NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFI. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.78.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:NFI traded down C$6.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$23.27. 1,224,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.77. NFI Group has a one year low of C$14.97 and a one year high of C$32.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.07.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.