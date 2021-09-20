Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $46,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 47.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.67 and its 200-day moving average is $219.14. The firm has a market cap of $221.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

