Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.45.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $192.70. 6,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,164. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.74 and its 200 day moving average is $189.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

