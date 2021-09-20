Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,360,000 after acquiring an additional 329,423 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 935,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,591,000 after buying an additional 328,294 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $453.39. 59,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.25. The firm has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

