Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $8.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.72. 278,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,537,863. The company has a market cap of $314.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

