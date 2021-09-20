Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $31.47. 123,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

