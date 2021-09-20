Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.69. 157,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,353. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

