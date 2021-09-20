NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $213.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $156.42 on Friday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average of $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

