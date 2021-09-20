Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 38% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $219,617.66 and approximately $4.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00125161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

