Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

CZNC stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $390.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

