Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,600 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,993,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,096,000 after buying an additional 201,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after buying an additional 1,597,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after buying an additional 361,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after buying an additional 2,881,368 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 3,362,465 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $994.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.37. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

