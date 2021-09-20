Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $48,000 in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Passage Bio by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 93,137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 2,061.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PASG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

