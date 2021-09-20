Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 53.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in 2U by 18.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at $319,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in 2U by 22.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 2U by 12.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in 2U by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $35.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.94. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWOU. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

