Nocturne Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 27th

Nocturne Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 27th. Nocturne Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Nocturne Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Nocturne Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBTCU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,500,000.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

