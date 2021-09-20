Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $11,118.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $31.84 or 0.00072749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00124959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00044671 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,916 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

