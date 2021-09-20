NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,734 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $85,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $261.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

