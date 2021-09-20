NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 92,528 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 46,029 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.0% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $585,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.67 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

