NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,664,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,569,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 156.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 139,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 85,314 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

NYSE BABA opened at $154.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

