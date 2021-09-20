NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $11.68 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386,355 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,963,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.