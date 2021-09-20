NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $8.77 Million Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7,466.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,097,000.

Shares of EWU opened at $31.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

