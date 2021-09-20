Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $18.19 on Monday, hitting $854.39. 8,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,679. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $834.32 and a 200-day moving average of $765.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

