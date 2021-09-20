Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $46.14 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $46,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $8.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $410.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,304. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.18 and a 12 month high of $430.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

