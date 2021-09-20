Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,266 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.7% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. South State Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,530 shares of company stock worth $6,116,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $11.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $642.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $637.10 and its 200-day moving average is $552.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.