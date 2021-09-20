Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 614,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $3.36 on Monday, hitting $177.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.