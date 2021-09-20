Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $454.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,000. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

