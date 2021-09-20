Northstar Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,402,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,712,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 12,211.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 65,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

CVX traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $94.85. 374,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,395,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.44. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

