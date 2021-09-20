Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Sell

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $83.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.