NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.NuVasive also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,958.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.