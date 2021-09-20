Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 424,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

NCA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,666. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

