Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Up 54.3% in August

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $15.70.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
